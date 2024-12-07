Seven years after Usain Bolt retired from sports There is still no athlete to occupy his throne. The shadow of the Hawaiian has been so great that many have tried, such as Macell Jacobs or Noah Lyles, but none have been able to match their records. However, a 16-year-old Australian promise has been going strong.

Gout Gout, a young athlete who has already signed for Adidas, is called to be the new Usain Bolt after the brutal exhibition which he has shown to the world at the Australian Schools Championships.

The promise has covered the 100 meters of the test in a time of 10.04, although with an illegal wind of +3.4. Besides, He has shown his potential in the last 30 meterswhich has led to comparisons with the fastest athlete of all time.

Gout Gout won in the final with a legal time of 10.17, thus achieving the second best mark in history in the category. Only the American Erriyon Knighton, with 10.16 in May 2021, has obtained a better result.