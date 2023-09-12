Screenshot of the video spread on social networks of the beating of a young man in the Estrella area of ​​Puebla.

Saturday night became hell for Ernesto Calderón, a young man who was beaten by eight people until he was unconscious in the Estrella area of ​​Puebla. Thanks to a video published on social networks, the terrible attack that the young man suffered came to light, surrounded by numerous people and who was given a strong kick to the head that left him knocked out while a woman tried to defend him. The Anáhuac University of Puebla has recognized several of the attackers as “members of its community” and announced on Sunday night in a statement that it has suspended them from their academic activity. They have also been prohibited from entering the university campus, while the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the events to identify all those involved.

In the video you can hear one of the attackers saying “I’m going to burst your bottle,” while another kicks him hard in the head, leaving Calderón lying on the ground and not moving. After the attack, a threat is heard: “Don’t mess with us again.” It is addressed to a girl who was trying to stop the beatings. As they leave, one of them is heard saying “I didn’t get you wet,” a phrase that is attributed to a previous brawl inside a store in the Angelópolis area where the fight started.

Calderón was taken to the hospital after the beating. A statement from the Ministry of the Interior of Puebla states that the young man is stable and out of danger. Coral Zavaleta, lawyer for Calderón’s family, has denounced in a video uploaded to social networks that the blows caused a fracture in the young man’s skull and the doctors are waiting for his eye cavity to subside to check if he has any damage to one of his eyes.

The lawyer has forwarded a complaint to the prosecutor’s office so that the facts can be investigated and the identity of the aggressors obtained. In turn, she has called on people interested in Calderón’s state to ignore groups and chats on social networks that ask for money to support him and that incite violence against attackers.

On Monday morning, a march was called on Atlixcáyotl Avenue, which crosses the area where Calderón was beaten, to demand justice. In the end it was canceled after several requests from the authorities. Zavaleta urged people not to close streets to “not harm third parties,” since “a situation that warrants the march” has not yet arisen. The Secretary of the Interior of Puebla did the same, which in its statement appealed to the conveners to “reconsider their position”, since they explained that the prosecutor’s office is already investigating the facts and that there will be results in a short time.

