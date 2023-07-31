Monday, July 31, 2023
The brutal beating of a martial arts expert on a thief who tried to steal it

July 31, 2023
The brutal beating of a martial arts expert on a thief who tried to steal it

Fight in Vina del Mar

Fight in Viña del Mar.

Photo:

Screenshot: Valparaíso News Alert

Fight in Viña del Mar.

The event was captured by the camera of a passerby who witnessed the events.

An act of insecurity that took place in Chili It was captured in a video that recently went viral on social media.

In the clip, the one who is an apparent thief tried to rob a passerby in Plaza Sucre in Viña del Mar but the victim’s reaction was to defend himself with a jiu-jitsu technique.

According to local media, the events took place last Tuesday, July 25, and it was in Plaza Sucre. In the video you can see how a thief is absolutely subdued by citizen defense maneuvers.

Despite the thief tries to force himself against the delinquent to free himselfit is of no use to him because he is totally immobilized on the floor.

The citizen manages to contain the offender on the floor until the respective authorities arrive at the scene and take him away.

