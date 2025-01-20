The LaLiga matchday 20 match between Real Madrid and Las Palmas ended with a 4-1 win by the new leaders of the domestic competition, in a match featuring video refereeing, which He intervened to cancel up to three goals from the whites and in a very hard foul by Benito Ramírez on Lucas Vázquez that the referee had only punished in the first instance with yellow cardboard.

When Madrid had already scored their fourth goal, a loose ball in the 64th minute definitively marked the match. The midfielder of the Canary Islands team tried to break the deadlock, although the right back of the local team arrived first.leaving the ball for Brahim to control.

With the inertia of his leg lost in the air, Benito Ramírez gave a very ugly kick to the side of Lucas Vázquezdigging his heels into the body of his rival, who immediately fell to the ground between obvious gestures of pain.

Quintero González, the referee of the match, He sanctioned the play with a yellow card, but after a brief review in the VAR, he changed his decision, directly sending off the inside of Las Palmas.. The numerical superiority helped Real Madrid in the final minutes, who scored two more goals, through Valverde and Bellingham, although both were disallowed due to offside.