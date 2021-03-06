Murcia’s Holy Week already has an official poster, whose author is the Murcian painter Antonio Navarro Menchón, with a work starring the Brotherhood of the Santísimo Cristo del Amparo and María Santísima de los Dolores, head of Holy Week 2021. This morning the church of San Bartolomé hosted the presentation of the poster, in an event attended by the Councilor for Culture and Recovery of Heritage, Jesús Pacheco, and the president of the Cabildo del Real and Very Illustrious Cabildo Superior of Brotherhoods, José Ignacio Sánchez Ballesta.

«This year, like the previous one, will be different, but we will not stop feeling that song of love to our land that is our Holy Week, an event that transcends the aesthetic to reach the interior of the soul, to the depths of people. It is a time that calls us to familiarity and memory “, Jesus Pacheco stressed, adding that” I have no doubt that Murcia’s Holy Week will once again flood our streets with history, beauty and passion. “

During the event, he also appeared at the town crier of Holy Week 2021, Álvaro Carmona López (1989), as well as the magazine ‘Cabildo’ 2021, whose front and back covers are the work of Emilio José Marco Gomáriz. Graduated in Podiatry, Álvaro Carmona López, 32 years old and a native of Seville, has been a collaborator of the program ‘Al cielo con Ella’ by María Visión, of the Canal Sur Radio de Jerez; and columnist for El Correo de Andalucía and on websites such as Diario de Pasión, Cinturón de Esparto and Nazaret a Sevilla. He was also part of the team El Programa de Onda Luz Sevilla, highlighting his work as an editor, reporter and commentator in the broadcasts of Holy Week.

He also co-directed the documentary ‘Tierra Santa’ and ‘El Milagro de Lourdes’, and broadcasts Holy Week nationwide on the national network TRECE. He is also the administrator of the ‘Rocieros en el mundo’ page, with more than 120,000 followers on social networks and with marian and brother content. Álvaro Carmona López’s main facet is that of a town crier, which he has developed more than 125 times, with an average of 14 proclamations per year.

In Murcia, in this past 2020 he gave the proclamation of the 25th anniversary of the Brotherhood of the Rocío de Murcia and the Prayer before the Christ of Charity. In addition, he made the proclamations of the Rocío of the brotherhoods of Ceuta, Madrid, Hermandad military del Rocío de Sevilla, Albaida de Aljarafe, Bollullos de la Mitación, Lorca, Lucena, Valencia and Moratalaz.

Regarding his relationship with the brotherhoods, he is a member of the brotherhoods of San Benito, the Divina Pastora de Santa Marina, the Divina Pastora de Triana, Virgen de Araceli (subsidiary of the Matriz de Luzena brotherhood), Dulce Nombre de Bellavista, Asunción de Cantillana; and in Jerez de la Frontera, by Jesús Nazareno. Currently, several renowned artists from the world of Sevillian arts and flamenco are in the process of recording songs composed by Álvaro Carmona.

Light and contrast



Antonio Navarro Menchón (Alcantarilla, 1973), author of the Easter 2021 poster, is a painter who is passionate about light and its contrast, the flashes that hide behind shadows, color … An artist with a very refined technique, he knows how to find the exact point between composition, palette and light.

In recent years he has had the opportunity to exhibit in the main Spanish capitals, and his work can also be seen in the Royal Palace of Madrid, where he made the first official portrait of His Majesty Felipe VI; as well as in the Military History Museum of La Coruña, the Town Hall of Pozuelo, the Museum of Military History of Ceuta, Casino of Murcia, etc. He has also exhibited in Mexico and Germany.

His works, impregnated with atmosphere, sensitivity, lyricism, beauty and perfection, are not exempt from irony, criteria and message. In this context, he is a plastic artist and dominates various pictorial styles -impressionism, realism, figurative hyper-realism-. Regarding impressionism, he prefers to define his result as ‘micro-impressionism’, inviting the viewer to look at his work closely to see that, what in appearance is realism, in the vicinity becomes endless brushstrokes of different colors that dance in diachronic harmony to achieve the desired effect.

Career of Emilio José Marco Gomáriz



With respect to author of the cover and back cover of the magazine ‘Cabildo’ 2021, Emilio José Marco Gomáriz (1981) has a degree in Fine Arts from the Alonso Cano Faculty of Granada, and a Master’s degree in artistic production and management from the University of Murcia. He did doctoral studies on the survival of the ‘vanitas’ genre in contemporary art. Likewise, he is a professor of plastic arts at the IES Arzobispo Lozano de Jumilla since 2006 and waiter of the Image of Jesús Nazareno de los Salzillos de Lorquí.

Conception of the Peña Velasco



This morning, the magazine ‘Cabildo’ 2021 was presented by Concepción de la Peña Velasco, professor of Art History at the University of Murcia – her lines of research have focused on the Modern Age. She has participated in projects such as Hispanofilia and others on International Cooperation, and has directed the Debate Room at the University of Murcia and was Vice Dean of the Faculty of Letters.

In addition, she carried out the museum project for the new Museum of the Cathedral of Murcia, and is the first female academic in number at the Royal Academy Alfonso X el Sabio -currently, its deputy director-. He also belongs to the scientific committee of the Foundation for Historical Studies and Research Center of the Region of Murcia.