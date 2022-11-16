According to the first testimony in the courtroom in the trial of Ciro Grillo for the alleged rape of an Italian-Norwegian student, the bruises on the girl’s body would be compatible both with the alleged violence suffered on the night of July 16, 2019 and with any falls while playing sports. This according to the opinion of Dr. Vera Gloria Merelli, of the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan, who together with two colleagues, the gynecologist Marta Castiglioni and the psychologist Laila Micci, visited the young woman nine days after the events. The story is well known: in a villa in Porto Cervo on the Costa Smeralda, four Genoese boys, childhood friends, including Ciro Grillo, had spent the evening together with two girls from Milan, after having met the night before in a disco. Upon returning from the holidays, one of the two young women went to report to the carabinieri that she had suffered sexual violence, by all four of them, while her friend was sleeping.

The Prosecutor of Tempio Pausania quickly opened a file, and at the moment they are all accused. According to psychologist Laila Micci, the student “has not yet overcome the trauma” and is still being treated. Micci believes that the victim presents the “typical symptoms of rape victims”. Defense counsel present today as hearings were unable to attend the hearing. The coroner Marco Savio and the forensic psychologist Lucia Tattoli, called to the courtroom by the defense team to hear the statements of the three doctors from the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan who visited the girl, will be heard later in the trial. The sentence could be postponed until after the summer. In fact, the court has already set the calendar for the next hearings: 8 February, 8 March and 12 April 2023.