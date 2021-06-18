The concert of Bruce Springsteen on Broadway it is forbidden to those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. The “Springsteen on Broadway” event scheduled at the St. James theater in New York cannot be seen by those who received Vaxzevria as vaccine not authorized by the Food and Drugs administration (the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, ed) In the USA. The site reports it Deadline Hollywood.

A decision destined to create controversy, especially among the many Canadian and European fans who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Toronto Star titled the news with a play on words: “Burn in the USA”, to paraphrase one of the Boss’s most famous songs.

On the Springsteen on Broadway website, the protocols to follow: Members of the public over the age of 16 must be fully vaccinated and 14 days after the final dose of Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and must also provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 antigen test performed within 6 hours of the start of the show, or a negative Covid-19 PCR test performed within 72 hours. hours from the start of the show. The site also indicates that vaccine requirements are established “at the request of New York State.”