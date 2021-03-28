The giant Merck pharmaceutical company is relying on a brown pill that it hopes will be the most illuminated weapon against the new Corona virus. The pill is called molnopiravir.

Merck had made meaningful contributions to treating AIDS and Ebola patients. She hopes this pill will be a game-changer in the war on COVID-19. It will also be easy to take, compared to the antibody cocktail that has to be injected intravenously in specialized medical centers, as well as compared to the remdesivir drug that is administered intravenously to those sleeping with the disease. Although the latter speeds up recovery, it is not able to reduce the patient’s risk of death.

It is believed that there are about 246 drugs for Covid-19 under development. And pharmaceutical companies are running similar trials to test a drug they’ve developed in pill form. But Merck hopes that its pill will be like Tamiflu, which is prescribed to people with influenza .. It is sold without a prescription, and is found in every pharmacy, according to Okaz, Saudi Arabia.

Yesterday, Bloomberg indicated that Merck is testing the safety of its pill. She added that the problem of antiviral drugs is always their safety from any secondary complications dangerous to the health of their users. However, what promises good results for the efforts to develop the pill, Merck Company is providing technology in a way that allows the use of DNA code to deliver messages to the immune system, so that it becomes able to prevent viruses from replicating themselves in the cells of an infected person. This was boosted by Western governments providing generous financial subsidies to pharmaceutical companies to invest in new industrial and scientific technology.