Visitors and tourists flock to discover the deer and document their journey in a purely natural place, with pictures and videos that monitor their agility within the herd.

Engineer Mowaffaq Al-Kaabi prepared the olive farm, which he inherited from his family in 2018, to breed a rare breed of deer that he brought from Europe and succeeded in integrating it into the Tunisian environment between the heights of Jebel and Silat in the countryside of Kairouan Governorate.

Visitors find a herd of dozens of rare deer of the “Atlantic deer”, a species that had disappeared from Tunisia many years ago due to indiscriminate hunting.

It is noteworthy that Tunisian researchers have already succeeded, since 2016, as part of efforts to preserve wildlife, in bringing a herd of Atlantic deer from Spain and raising them in a Tunisian environment after it disappeared since the First World War.

Promote ecotourism

Mowaffaq Al-Kaabi said in statements to “Sky News Arabia”: “I dream that my project will be a tourist destination for Tunisians and foreigners, and that it will include different types of rare wild animals, especially the Atlantic deer, which we have proven that after recent climate changes, it can live in a Tunisian environment.”

Al-Kaabi spoke about the visitors to his farm, saying that most of them are groups of nature lovers who travel to the mountains and baskets on tourist tours, or set up their tents near his farm, and are keen to follow the movement of the herds of deer and enjoy their beauty.

And he continued, “I devoted my time to producing a project that fits with my hobbies, and I worked on the ancestral estate to convert 17 hectares of it into forest areas for breeding herds of deer, and then establish a rural residence for the benefit of visitors. And iron and zinc, which are close to our food heritage, the inhabitants of southern Tunisia have been consuming the meat of rheem gazelles.

Mowafak Al-Kaabi confirmed that the meat of the Atlantic deer receives interest from tourist restaurants and elite athletes, and is sold for 120 Tunisian dinars per kilogram (forty dollars).

And about feeding the herd of Atlantic brown deer, the engineer added that it lives on eating barley, carrots, and sugary turnip peels, and needs to move in a wild environment as far as possible to avoid pressure so that the wild animal does not lose its weight or its wool.

It is reported that the young engineer had started preparing for his environmental project since 2020, then he witnessed a local radiance in attracting visitors a few months ago, while he dreams of expanding it and opening it up to foreign markets, whether in its tourism dimension by converting his estate into an ecotourism destination, or in its consumption dimension by marketing meat. Atlantic stag in tourist restaurants.