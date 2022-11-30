Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The Senegal national team achieved a decisive victory over Ecuador in the face of the third and final round of the group stage, which ensured the qualification of the “Teranga Lions” to the round of 16 for the second time in its history, but this victory has other dimensions at the level of the two continents facing Africa and South America.

Senegal’s victory over Ecuador is the first for the “brown continent” over the Latin American teams in the World Cup in 32 years, when Cameroon beat Colombia 2-1 in the round of 16 of the “1990 edition”.

That match was followed by 21 African confrontations with South America, in which no African team was able to win, the total being 17 losses and only 4 draws! African teams conceded 45 goals, while scoring only 15 goals!

The confrontation of Uruguay and Ghana in the quarter-finals of 2010 remains present in the memory of the World Cup on all its continents, that match in which Ghana was closer than ever to victory, as Muntari advanced to the “Black Stars” team, before Forlan equalized the score, and the tie continued until the 120th minute. In the extra innings, when the ball was heading to Uruguay’s net, Luis Suarez blocked the goal with his hand, and won the red card, and the referee awarded a penalty kick to Ghana, which was missed by the star Asamoah Gyan, so the Ghanaian team lost the match on penalties!

The most frequent match during this period is between Argentina and Nigeria, where the two teams met 5 times, and all of them ended in favor of “Tango” in the 1994, 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions, all of which were in the group stage.