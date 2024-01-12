













In case you want to delve into this new series, here we tell you its details. From its history, to its episodes and where you can see it, although that may already be obvious. Maybe this way we can give you a new plan for your weekend.

What is The Brothers Sun about?

The Brothers Sun tells the story of a family that leads triads in Taipei. After a group attacks them to take control, one of the sons travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and her brother. But the brother lives a normal life without knowing that he is part of a legacy of criminals.

This opens the door to somewhat humorous situations, since This ordinary boy is forced into a hyper violent criminal world. At the same time she learns more about who her mother is and how truly dangerous she can be behind her tender exterior.

Although the plot of The Brothers Sun sounds a bit serious, It is actually a comedy and action series. Some critics compare it favorably to the films of Special command (21 Jump street). They even indicate that it seems like a combination of these films with Kill Billsince it has very well-done action scenes.

How many episodes does it have?

The Brothers Sun has eight episodes lasting approximately one hour each. So if it catches you, you can finish watching it the same day without any problem. Here we leave you the names of each of its episodes so that you can give yourself more or less an idea of ​​what awaits you.

Pilot Please please Whatever you want Square Rolodex a country boy Gymkata Protect the family

Of all these the longest are Gymkata and a country boy, with a duration of 69 and 64 minutes respectively. We only mention it so that you take it into account if you want to do your marathon. The Brothers Sun.

When is The Brothers Sun released?

If it caught your attention The Brothers Sun You will be happy to know that it is now available on Netflix from January 4. Furthermore, like other productions on the platform, it released all the episodes of its first season on the same day. If you're worried about having to wait every week, you can forget about it.

What you may have to wait for is the sequel. Since many agree that its story leaves things open for a second season. Furthermore, with the success it has, Netflix will surely announce a renewal very soon.

Who acts in the series?

Most of the actors present in The Brothers Sun are just beginning their careers in the medium, at least in the United States. However, the matriarch of the family is played by Michelle Yeoh. She is a renowned actress and martial artist who won the Oscar for best actress in 2023 for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Despite not being known, the pair of main brothers, played by Justin Chien and Sam Song Li take the cake from critics. Various press reviews indicate that their chemistry and performances make each episode entertaining to watch.

Where can I watch The Brothers Sun?

Although we already said it, it is worth repeating, but you can see The Brothers Sun on Netflix. Being an original production of the site, it is likely that you will not find it elsewhere. at least in the immediate future.

All you have to do to see it is have an active account and search for it. It should be noted that it is a series designed for adults, as it has a TV-MA classification. This is to be expected with the amount of violence and its off-color jokes. Will they give it a chance?

