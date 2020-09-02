Eric Garcia (19 years old) and Ansu Fati (17) have rejoined in the Selection after the solid friendship they forged during their childhood. They consider themselves ‘brothers’. Despite the fact that the defender is a year older (he was born in 2001 and Ansu in 2002), they agreed for five years in La Masia. In the Alevín category, Barça already detected that Ansu was a precocious talent and since then he always played with boys older than him, a generation of 2001 in which Eric was the captain and undisputed leader. A leadership that he exercised to adapt to an Ansu Fati who shyly arrived in a new city and in a group of players who were older than him. In that generation also highlighted a japanese southpaw… it was called Take Kubo and had to return to his country by the sanction of the FIFA.

Since that stage Ansu and Eric have always been very united, although in 2017 their paths parted. After finishing his two years as a Cadet and with just turned 16, Eric Garcia made a brave decision: accept the Manchester City offer. It was a hard blow for Barça, because they always saw in him the perfect player: he represents everyone the values of those who always boast in La Masia. Beyond his indisputable qualities as a central defender, García is off the field a polite boy, focused and that he has never neglected his studies despite his successes on the field of play. They always pointed in red like a player called to mark an era in the first team, but Eric seduced the sports bet that came from Manchester.

He team change of the defense put between them kilometers of distance, but did not affect their friendship. The National Team rejoined them months ago, in November, when Luis de la Fuente called Ansu Fati because of Carles Pérez’s injury. Then García acted as host and protected him after the media noise that had been generated at his around. He was once again that older brother who took care of Fati so many times in the Blaugrana quarry. “Is a lovely boy, I love him very much because they have been many years with him. I only have good words for him, “said the City player in an interview with AS in November.

Now, Luis Enrique has joined them again in the Absolute and they are once again inseparable. Both of them already have experience in Primera and now the focus is on them because in the Barcelona they dream of repeating Eric García. Guardiola He has already announced that the center-back “does not want to renew” with City and at Barça they have activated the machinery to convince him to return home. If this ends up happening, Ansu and Eric will change the papers for the first time and the forward will be in charge of integrating the defender into a Blaugrana dressing room that he already knows very well …