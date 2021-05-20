Katherine Wright, sister of Orville and Wilbur and considered one of the forgotten pioneers of aviation, illustrated in ‘Stories of brothers’, by Fría Aguilar. Lunwerg editors

History has had all sorts of iconic sibling relationships ranging from Cain and Abel to the Gallaghers. However, success tends to be uneven among all people and also within the same family. Sibling stories (Lunwerg Editores) by Fría Aguilar, published this month, takes a tour of some famous figures from the past and investigates their family ties. Oscar and Isolda Wilde, Frida and Cristina Kahlo or Vincent and Theo van Gogh are some examples, accompanied by illustrations drawn by the author herself, that no one succeeds alone, as Aguilar explains to EL PAÍS through a telematic interview.

“I started with Marie Curie,” says the director. “He had a sister, Bronisława Dłuska, who was also a scientist and was very important in his life. Curie had moments of depression and was hospitalized for a time in her life. Without Bronisława I would not have even arrived in Paris and that made me think about the importance of the sisters ”.

Aguilar explains that the original idea was about sisters and that he began by investigating the biographies of some women who had been forgotten or put aside by history. “It seemed to me that we should make our fame visible in a different way than that of men, not in an individual way”, says the author. And she adds: “Women are more collective.” He fondly recalls the cooperation and solidarity of the workers of his native Cantabria when making their way through life. However, when he extended his research, he was pleasantly surprised: “I thought that men were more bland expressing feelings and it was going to cost me more to find something that I could use and I was wrong. Relationships between brothers and sisters or just brothers are also wonderful ”.

The author affirms that of the 28 families that the book covers, her favorites are the writer Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer and his brother, the painter Valeriano Domínguez Bécquer, who after being abandoned by their respective wives raised their children together, five in total. “I had Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer as a romantic who all he did was write poems and be in love, and it turns out that he and his brother were a couple of godparents,” the writer underlines with a laugh. “They had a very family life but also partying. I was very sorry because they almost died together ”.

Salvador Dalí in ‘Stories of brothers’. LUNWERG EDITORS

Other Spanish fraternal relationships to which Aguilar dedicates a few pages are those of Salvador and Anna María Dalí, Carmen and Ana María Martín Gaite, María Blanchard and Aurelia Gutiérrez, Marga and Consuelo Gil Röesset, and Pablo and Conchita Picasso. The writer indicates that she selected those cases that seemed most emotional to her. “I am not a historian”, admits Aguilar, “I do not know biographies in depth. What I wanted was to express feelings and how they got along with each other. I’m not interested in dates or countries, but rather what relationships they had ”. However, this does not mean that each character was not behind two or three weeks of research.

Aguilar feels that the great teaching of Sibling story is that fame tends to be something more luck than talent, with families providing the same resources and opportunities to all their members but some putting themselves before others because of the right circumstances. He cites the Brönte sisters, the well-known trio of 19th century English writers, as an example: “They were all talented and well trained. Charlotte, the eldest, stayed home to take care of her parents and Anne, the youngest of the three, traveled to London to be a governess and find a way ”.

The artist points out that “it is important to be generous with all those who have helped you get to a point” and recalls her case with her own sister. “She has always supported me, she looks for spaces for me”, and adds, laughing: “If we were Victorians, she would be the one who goes through the publishing houses looking to sell my poems when I die.