The Brotherhood’s Splits
The Brotherhood was built on three foundations: obedience, hierarchy and secrecy, under obedience absolute loyalty and allegiance, and under hierarchy the tight organization and its branches, and under secrecy the complete concealment of the group’s major goals and the permissibility of hypocrisy, lying and all legitimate taboos in order to preserve the goals of the group. The “Brotherhood” is the mother group from which many “political Islam” groups and organizations have branched out over decades, those that practice direct violence and terrorism, and those that keep violence under the basis of secrecy and train in it intellectually and practically, but postpone confrontation with countries and peoples in the interest of community.
Muhammad al-Ghazali was a model for the jurist of “juristic facilitation” and some may have been tempted to describe him as moderation and moderation, and like him, “Youssef al-Qaradawi” filled satellite channels with fatwas of “fiqh facilitation” and compiled books and created websites and was promoted by the “Brotherhood” as a jurist of moderation and moderation. The truth is for both of them. Al-Ghazali declared the Egyptian writer and thinker “Faraj Fouda” an infidel and defended in court the “terrorists” who killed him and justified their assassination of him. At the end of his life, he preferred to leave “secret” and move to the public so that followers would not be deceived later by his arguments for moderation.
As for “Al-Qaradawi” he is rightly a jurist of bloodshed, murder, assassinations and terrorism, and after he felt protected, cared and empowered, he began issuing fatwas of murder without account and fatwas of bombings without limitation. Al-Banna’s “Day of Blood” has come.
Hence, the long conversations about “splinterings” and “revisions” within the “Brotherhood” and its structures from the branching groups is nothing but a mistake in words and a mistake in analysis, and the most of the matter is that these are attempts to coexist with the political, security and social conditions that impose Supposedly, it is a response to the lived reality and does not represent a real and effective intellectual or organizational change.
This context does not negate two things: the first, the existence of real individual schisms and revisions, with different models, which were presented by many over the decades and then the orientations of these dissidents differed. Weakness, which often leads to more extremism, violence and terrorism.
What was falsely known as the “Arab Spring” was a revealing historical moment. After dozens of books were published, hundreds of fatwas were issued, and positions and statements tended to be “moderate,” all of that discourse fell through books, literature, research, statements, fatwas and the media, and all came back. These groups go to square one, the square of violence, terrorism, murder, assassination, bombing and destruction. The only real thing that affected these groups in Arab countries, and thus in the world, is their “classification” by the force of the state and law as terrorist groups in the important Arab countries in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE, and the prosecution of the leaders and elements of these groups internally and externally through specific crimes, detailed accusations, and significant judicial institutions.
The current split between the “London Front” and the “Istanbul Front” is a split that has been prompted by three factors: the trial of the group’s leaders in prisons, the major interests that the two fronts quarrel over their management, the two supporting countries in Britain and Turkey, and the death of Ibrahim Munir, the leader of the London Front. Partially in the equation, but it is taken in contrast with Turkey’s reconciliation with the Arab countries and the restriction on the leaders and elements of the group in Turkey, and a number of them were forced to immigrate to Britain and some Western countries in which they have an old organizational presence. Finally, the preoccupation of some regional countries with their due international investments, and the preoccupation of others with internal protests and turmoil, weakened the group’s ability to maneuver temporarily.
* Saudi writer
#Brotherhoods #Splits
