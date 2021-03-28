The incest paper was destined to be used and thrown into the nearest trash bin, and this seems to be the matter of people fleeing to Turkey from the “Muslim Brotherhood”. After the Arab peoples expelled this group after the events of “Spring”, and the flight of some of its leaders to Turkey and elsewhere, they imagine that they are They became a hard currency in the political market, and they were content to be sold and bought, and to be the object of negotiation and bargaining between countries, and they soon discovered that they were just tissue paper, which could be easily disposed of after use.

The Turkish authorities have ordered three television channels belonging to those fleeing and based in Turkish territory, namely, “Complementary,” “Al Sharq,” and “Watan” channels, to “reduce” their political programs devoted to striking stability in Egypt, incitement to violence and restoring The ruling of the “Brotherhood”, in addition to some leaks that confirm Turkey’s placing the leaders of the “Brotherhood” under house arrest, and bargaining with others of them between staying and signing a security document, and discussing with others about their final deportation .. All this is against the backdrop of the Turkish state’s attempt to repair the rift that She caused it in her relations with all her neighbors, and broke the isolation in which she found herself.

Despite the attempts to downplay this Turkish step and portray it as merely “media control” for these channels, the truth is that Turkey really wants to change its foreign policy, because the logic of “media control” that is being promoted is not convincing at all. One of the Turkish political advisors said: The Turkish move came based on observations from the Egyptian authorities regarding the content of these channels, and after receiving these observations, the Turkish authorities followed up on that content, and actually found some “violations”, as the Turkish authorities were not following those channels as he said, Although he himself was a permanent guest!

This is how Ibrahim Mounir, the Brotherhood’s deputy guide, did: He went out on the Al-Jazeera channel, trying to reduce the impact of the Turkish move, and portraying the matter as if it were just media violations that the Turkish authorities finally paid attention to. Despite the fact that the media laws in Turkey have not changed, and they are the same laws under which these channels have remained for more than eight years spreading lies and inciting violence.

In view of this important Turkish step, which was welcomed by the countries of the region, and upon which other steps to come to ease regional tensions will be based, it is expected that the land will narrow to the only group affected by any calm or reconciliation and peace, namely the Muslim Brotherhood, and he may flee « The Brotherhood »from Turkey as they fled from their countries before, and thus they are ready to flee from one country to another, and accept their use in every country, regardless of the agendas of the country of use, even if all opposition conflicts with the slogans of the Brotherhood and the principles that they market to their followers, so that they are always The least valuable papers: tissue paper, which has no place after use except for the trash.