The “Brotherhood” organization is spreading in most countries of the world, prevailing and fading according to the political facts in every country. Libya, of course, is not an exception. Rather, it is one of the first countries in which the “Brotherhood” ideology spread since the 1940s, when three Egyptians from the “Brotherhood” resorted to it, accused of assassinating the Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Fahmy Al-Nuqrashi on December 28, 1948, and then they began to spread the group’s ideology at that time.

In a not surprising gesture, the Brotherhood – the Libyan branch – announced in a statement a few days ago that the group had been dissolved and turned into an awareness association, and it called itself the “Society for Revival and Renewal” with this text: “We announce to all Libyans that the group has moved, with the grace of God and his help, to an association bearing the name of” The revival and renewal “to revive the call to adhere to the moderate approach and teachings of Islam.” However, the observer of events is fully aware that this gesture is merely political manipulation after the name of the party has become a burden on the group after its criminalization in a number of Arab countries, and that the transformation into an advocacy association is only a formal maneuver. Do not cancel the party’s goals and political ambitions.

The “Brotherhood” organization relies on a policy of discoloration according to the political and social circumstances surrounding the party in the environment that embraces it. This is Omar Al-Wahaishi, a member of the board of directors of the “Society for Revival and Renewal”, which emanated from the “Brotherhood” organization in Libya, he says: “We proposed the idea of ​​institutional work so that our presence in Libya would be In legal terms, according to a new vision and determinants that are compatible with the current situation », and he categorically denied dissolving the group, which confirms that this party, its symbols, its leadership and its members cannot come out from them with a definite truth in any work they announce, and that this move is nothing but a maneuver imposed by several circumstances on the political arena in The whole world, a group tactic and organization, has been historically associated with piety, deception, evasiveness and breaking of promises.

The announcement by the “Brotherhood” organization in Libya of changing its name and identity to a civil advocacy association is a tactic aimed at restoring ranks and positioning to power through the upcoming Libyan elections, especially after the decline of the group’s popularity inside Libya and its division and losses after its plans and links to extremist and terrorist organizations were exposed.

That is why the “Brotherhood” group in Libya recently held a series of seminars and workshops in preparation for the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place next December, which proves the goal behind the current tactic of the group with its suspicious statement!

The other reason for the “Brotherhood” changing its identity in Libya aims to avoid internal and external pressures, especially after the tightening of the screws on them in Turkey, and the rapprochement that occurred and is currently developing between Ankara and Egypt, which led to this pre-emptive process to spare the party any upcoming pressures, as the civil cover for the “Brotherhood” activity is considered More flexible and easier to finance to achieve the desired partisan goals, and this is a clear indication that this organization sensed the danger to its future after realizing that the group had become a political and social pariah in Libya, and its fall and loss is inevitable if the elections are conducted in a fair manner.

A final word .. According to a long and intense monitoring of the Brotherhood’s protocols and their twisted methods, “the Brotherhood may convert from its religion, but it does not back away from its party”!

* A Saudi writer