The Muslim Brotherhood in Europe benefits from the flexible European immigration laws, and finds warm embrace in which it expands more comfortably through which it carries out its activities and documented its partisan connections in several Arab and Western countries, as an organization that transcends national borders and extends its links from Arab countries to America, Canada and Europe, since That the group’s migration and the establishment of the international organization began at the hands of Saeed Ramadan – the son-in-law of “Hassan Al-Banna” – in the 1950s. Now the group (and its party) is completely managed from abroad after the June 30 revolution in Egypt, and in particular by Ibrahim Mounir, the guide who practices his activities from London.

About a year ago, German MP Stefan Tommy stressed the necessity of imposing security surveillance on the Brotherhood, saying that it is more difficult to monitor than elements of other terrorist organizations such as “ISIS” and “Al-Qaeda”, given that the last two organizations work in public and covertly to hit German interests and the spread of terrorism, in contrast to the Brotherhood, which appear opposite to what is hidden and working in dark corridors and hidden channels. The German parliamentarian stressed that “the Brotherhood is an organization that does not differ from the rest of the other terrorist organizations in terms of objectives, as all are organizations that seek to establish an Islamic state on German soil. He called on the authorities to intensify monitoring of the terrorist Brotherhood group, especially with regard to its financial activities that would lead to its sources of financing and suspicious connections, thus exposing its sabotage plans and confronting them.

This is in addition to the statement of the German ambassador in Cairo a few days ago, when he stressed that all banned groups in Germany are illegal and are not authorized to engage in any partisan activity. This also applies to the group’s members who are in Turkey after the Turkish authorities have recently restricted their media activities, as they are now looking for another refuge.

In a detailed report by the researcher on Islamic groups, Ibrahim Farghali, it is stated that the Muslim Brotherhood in Germany has two frameworks for action: The first is official through 3 major Islamic entities: the “Central Council of Muslims in Germany”, the “Islamic Foundation for Germany” (it controls about 60 Islamic centers), and another informal framework is represented by individuals belonging to the Brotherhood outside the organizational framework, and they assume the task Managing a number of smaller associations and organizations that play roles far from the religious framework, in order to attract European sympathy for the Brotherhood’s ideas, by marketing them in a secular framework aimed at defending democracy and human rights. This is the point where the Brotherhood organization differs from the rest of the other terrorist organizations, which do not integrate into European societies, but implement their plans directly, while the Brotherhood pursues a long-term strategy and long-term tactics. The researcher Farghali mentions that the Brotherhood takes advantage of the state of alienation and loss of identity that some immigrant Muslims suffer from, and the difficulty of their integration into European societies, creating for them the idea of ​​a “ghetto” through which the promotion of the idea of ​​an Islamic caliphate begins.

The German Constitutional Protection Authority issued an important report revealing some of the cards that the Brotherhood plays, and shows the reality of the Brotherhood of Egyptian origins, Saad al-Jazzar, as a central figure for the Brotherhood in eastern Germany and a historical alternative to Saeed Ramadan (the son-in-law of al-Banna), who was the first to take the Brotherhood a foothold in Germany. . Al-Jazzar is the founder of the “Saxony Forum for Cultural Exchange”, whose activities were suspended by the German authorities, after he refused to disclose the sources of his funding, claiming that they were donations from German Muslims!

There are many Brotherhood personalities in the cities of Germany, as well as their institutions, which are clad in different robes. Including cultural, commercial, social and so on. This applies to a number of European countries, from which the Brotherhood has used it as an arena for their suspicious activities. But the most important thing is that Europe was aware of the danger of this group after bloody events and numerous bombings, with which the Brotherhood had a close connection. It is now hoped that Germany and the West in general will realize that the Brotherhood is the “womb” from which all other Islamic terrorist organizations have emerged!

* A Saudi writer