Humberto Belli, former Minister of Education and brother of the award-winning Nicaraguan writer Gioconda belli, left that Central American country amid a wave of arrests of opponents of Daniel Ortega’s government, his family reported this Friday.

The authorities of Nicaragua They issued an arrest warrant for Belli on Thursday, who did not go to the Prosecutor’s Office investigating executives of the Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development (Funides), a think tank on the socio-economic situation.

“In another country, my brother would have gone to the Prosecutor’s Office to defend his innocence, but in this one where they condemn you without reason or trial, he did well to prevent and leave the country,” said Gioconda Belli when responding to a message of solidarity from human rights activist Bianca Jagger.

Humberto Belli was Minister of Education during the government of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997) and is a staunch critic of the Ortega government, who seeks a new reelection in the elections scheduled for November.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Funides and its boards of directors are being investigated for having “indications that they have attacked Nicaraguan society and the rights of the people (…) and for having received financial resources financed by foreign sources.”

The arrests of opponents began on June 2 with the arrest of presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro (1990-1997), whom they accuse of money laundering.



Also detained are the former diplomat Arturo Cruz, the political scientist Félix Maradiaga and the economist Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Cristiana’s cousin.

In addition to the candidates, 12 opponents are detainedAmong these prominent members of the Sandinista dissidence, civil society leaders, businessmen and two former workers of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation (FVBCH), which Cristiana presided over.

Ortega, 75, and leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN-left), in power since 2007, is accused by his opponents of authoritarianism and nepotism. And they do not rule out that he will seek a fourth successive term in the November 7 elections.

Nicaragua lives a serious political crisis which began with the social protests of April 2018, when the violent action of the police and paramilitaries left at least 328 dead, more than 2,000 injured, hundreds of detainees and 100,000 emigrants and exiles, according to data from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights ( IACHR).



The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in a statement stated “his strong condemnation of the serious escalation of the repression” and he called on the State of Nicaragua to cease these acts and “release all persons arbitrarily deprived of liberty.”

The Commission also denounced a “disproportionate use of force “ by the police at the time of the arrests, and said that many relatives of the detainees do not have information about the places of detention.

Meanwhile, the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, commented on his Twitter account: “We urge the Nicaraguan government to immediately release all political prisoners and hold free and fair elections so that Nicaraguans can elect democratically. to their leaders. “

The Joe Biden government and the European Union have already expressed in recent days their rejection of the detention of opponents in Nicaragua and demanded their release from the Ortega government.

