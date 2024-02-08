Brother of the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleg Syrsky from Vladimir: I don’t communicate with my relative

The brother of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, Oleg, who lives in Vladimir, has not had contact with his relative for many years. Told about this TASS Oleg Syrsky himself.

“I don’t communicate with him, I don’t even know where he is. I don't know anything about him. It’s been a long, long time since he left there (to Ukraine). He’s been there all his life, he started his service there and continues it, he has a family there,” said agency Russian.

Alexander Syrsky was born in 1965 in the Vladimir region, graduated from the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. The head of state thanked him “for two years of defending” the republic, discussing with him the necessary renewal of the Ukrainian army. Later, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the information about the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announcing the appointment of Colonel General Syrsky to this post.