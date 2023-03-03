staff of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, stopped in the streets of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office a man identified as Charles “N”who is the brother of “The Huggie”leader of the Tepito Union.

Uniformed officers captured him when he was in the Pan-American neighborhood, after investigative work, to make him available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, when he was caught in possession of several doses of drugs and a firearm.

Carlos “N” is accused of extorting merchants in the Historical Centerdrug trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, as well as murders and torture of those who have refused to pay their property rights.

Likewise, he served as one of the main leaders of “Huguito”, who became the leader of the Tepito Union, after the arrests of the “little baby” and the “Pistachio”.

Third time caught

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, this is the third time that the capital's authorities arrest, the first of which occurred in 2019 for robbery of a passerby, but it was not presented to the MP, due to the lack of a complainant.