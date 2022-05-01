Monterrey.- This Sunday, May 1 Manuel de la O Cavazoswho was Secretary of Health of Nuevo León, affirmed that Jaime Rodríguez Calderón “El Bronco” could lose his life if he does not receive medical attention urgent.

The former state official and Adalina Dávalos Martínez, wife of the former governor, they held the Neolonese authorities responsible for any health complications that I could have due to intestinal bleeding and low hemoglobin level.

Those mentioned above recalled that a local judge ordered the transfer of “El Bronco” to a hospital from the night of Saturday, April 30Therefore, they denounced violation of human and constitutional rights.

Read more: “El Bronco” is still waiting for his transfer to a Monterrey hospital after the judge’s order

Manuel de la O Cavazos maintained that his patient’s health requires professional attention, yes or yes, and I assure you that anyone could notice it by his countenance. The doctor added that ROdríguez Calderón is open to continue with his criminal process.

The former Secretary of Health of Nuevo León made it clear that they would seek the full weight of the law against those responsible in the event that “El Bronco” dies due to not receiving the medical attention he requires.

“Someone is going to be held responsible if we let them know it was wrong, and society is not stupid,” he said.

De la O Cavazos stated that he did not know whose responsibility it would be if the former governor died, but Adalina Dávalos did not hesitate to speculate on the names of Javier Navarro Velasco, Secretary of Government, and Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda.

“I do not know if it is the responsibility of the director of the penitentiary area, the secretary (of Security), or at higher levels the secretary of government (Javier Navarro Velasco) and Governor Samuel García,” he said.

Read more: INAI orders the Presidency to clarify how it detected bots and cyber hauling on social networks

The former head of the SSa in Nuevo León explained that a few days ago they did a tomography on “El Bronco” and told him that he had an appendix, when, according to his version, it was removed “several years ago.”