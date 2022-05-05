Links between the Vatican scandal and scams against football VIPs

The scandal from the fraud to the detriment of vip of football joins that of the Vatican. Massimo Bochicchio, in fact, the broker accused of abuse of financial profession And recyclingwho allegedly deceived the former Inter coach, among others Antonio Conte and the Roma player Stephan El Shaarawy it is on trial. The next hearing is set for June 20. But it is also discovery – we read on the Truth – that the broker would also be related to Gianluigi Torzifrom the investigations of the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, links with another broker emerged, precisely that of Vatican scandalthe famous sale of a London palace for 350 million, which led to dismissal by the Dad of the cardinal Becciu.

In fact, in the dossier – the Truth continues – they emerged working relationships between Bochicchio And Torzi. The alleged scammer of the vip of footballtherefore, it would also have banks in the Vatican finance. In the computers seized by the Guardia di Finanza there were in fact some correspondences with Torzi. So other business between the two came to light broker. In wiretapping Bochicchio speaks of 2 billion euros handled, but the certain thing is that the VIPs of football and not only who have sued him want about it back 300 millionthis would be the amount of the costs of the return of the funds obtained, according to the indictment, by deception.

