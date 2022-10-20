He wanted to change the UK. He was confident in his liberal recipe to avoid the economic crisis that the Bank of England has projected for this quarter. She was determined to use the “freedoms of Brexit” to build a “low-tax, high-growth” economy. But Liz Truss was slammed by the practical reality of crude mercantile liberalism, that she held to “her vision” of herself as a Conservative leader and head of the British government. She fell yesterday overwhelmed by her “fantasy economics” program, as described by her rival to the ‘tory’ leadership and former Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak, and she went down in history as the most short-lived prime minister.

The illusion was broken without time to adapt to the new circumstances. Capital markets acted against the value of the pound, the sovereign debt and the mortgage interest of thousands of citizens while Truss and his family settled in Downing Street. The two teenage daughters – Frances, 16, and Liberty, 13 – were going to invite their friends to sleep in the residence, but the eviction will be imminent.

Both supported their mother during the campaign and collaborated in her promotion on social networks. Truss herself spoke proudly to the media of her little girl’s contribution, with whom she is rarely seen in public. Of course, she tends to refer to Frances and Liberty at crucial moments in her career, whether it was in the run-up to her frustrated experiment as head of government or to defend the benefits of the EU. “I don’t want my daughters to grow up in a world where they need a visa or a work permit,” she said in 2016.

Metamorphosis with Brexit



It was the year of the Brexit referendum and he advocated permanence. She converted in the most ultra ‘Brexitera’ vein and was embraced by radical factions of MPs and Tory militancy. The same group of deputies that sank the previous prime minister, Theresa May, had embraced Truss’s sovereignist illusion, which vanished before the real power of investment funds and commercial speculators.

Only a minority of Conservative MPs backed Truss. The MP for a rural district of Norfolk, in the east of England, carries a reputation as an incompetent manager in her ministerial career. She is cold and surly, jumping aggressively in front of her rivals and moving automatically in moments of crisis. She appears dissociated from her body, notes a veteran London-based psychotherapist.

That image apparently changes in the private sphere. Truss enjoys karaoke and dance nights. On a trip to Madrid, her first official destination as Foreign Minister, the gin and tonics fell until the wee hours of the morning, diplomatic sources say.