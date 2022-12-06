Olena waits in the river port of Kherson. It’s Sunday. December 4th. She awaits her daughter. She has been trapped on the other side of the Dnieper, under Russian control. She doesn’t know if she will be able to cross the channel. “I would like to see her appear now,” she tells the media. Like her, a few residents of the western part of Kherson, the one that was reconquered in November by Ukraine, hope to reunite with their relatives, whom the development of the war in this region has left with no way out on the “wrong” shore. » of the river, according to the words of a resident. Authorities in kyiv and Moscow have organized a brief truce, which ended on Monday, so that civilians from areas most at risk of conflict could cross the Dnieper and take refuge in a safer village. It is only possible for those who have a boat to evacuate. This is what war is: knowing that your family is waiting there in front of you, a couple of kilometers away, while you are gripped by the fear of dying alone and anonymously in a bombardment.

The Dnieper River has become a barrier separating not only armies but also Ukrainian families. After the recent counteroffensive in Kherson that has forced the Russian military to cross the riverbed and fortify themselves on the eastern shore of this historic river artery, whose waters were filled with blood during World War II to stop the Nazi advance, the almost 300,000 souls of the city have been divided in two. A few thousand remain in it, now in the hands of the Ukrainians, and the rest remain on the other side, with the Russians. Among them are neighbors who left voluntarily and others who were forced to accompany the troops in their retreat. Many families have been broken. Their only link is “very fragile communications, which barely let us know how our people are on the other side”, as well as looks full of emotion from one to the other side of the river.

“My brother, my sister, my niece and my granddaughter are there,” says Natalia Olkhovykova, 51, pointing to the shoreline occupied by Moscow forces. She has managed to stay in the city of Kherson, euphoric after the arrival of the kyiv Army, although her joy has gradually been tarnished by the enemy bombardments, which have left its streets victims of devastation. Olkhovykova is one of the people who daily approach the half thousand “hot spots” established by the authorities. She can warm up in them for a while and charge her mobile thanks to a continuous generator system. “We are very concerned because we have learned that her town is full” of Russian soldiers, says the woman in relation to her relatives.

There are many cases like this. Olena Cherniavska lives every day with concern for the well-being of her mother, who lives on the eastern shore. “Every morning I get up and check to see if the place where she lives is okay,” says this 41-year-old woman. Both have only been able to speak sporadically. Their talks depend on a “very unstable” signal after Moscow troops destroyed electrical infrastructure before leaving Kherson in mid-November. “I managed to talk to her and tell her almost everything I wanted to say, but the connection was broken,” Olena laments.

So close yet so far away, the families of Kherson find it impossible to see their loved ones. Until a few weeks ago everything was as simple as crossing the bridges over the Dnieper. The Russians blew them up in their retreat to cut off the Ukrainian advance. “It is now impossible for civilians to communicate. Those who were caught by the retreat on the other side had to stay there. The bridges are impassable and the ferries no longer cross the river,” says a resident of the kyiv-dominated area of ​​Kherson.

The terror now resides in the escalation of the bombings. The artillery duels over the Dnieper have intensified since the end of November. Dozens of civilians have died, perhaps hundreds, the number is not known exactly, and stories are already circulating among the population of the western zone of parents separated from their wife and children, or of grandparents separated from their entire entourage, who have fallen under the missiles. “The situation is not better anywhere. But if we die, let us all do it together, “she tells a television channel Anastasiia, a young resident until now in the eastern part of the Dnieper, whose street has been devastated by the attacks. “Although we are not fooled, the situation is difficult.”

defensive line



The US Institute for War Studies has confirmed that only a handful of Ukrainian servicemen have managed to cross the river in boats and place their national flag on a crane near the shoreline. “This incursion could open ways for the Ukrainian forces to start operating on the east bank,” they explain from the ‘thinktank’. However, no one throws the bells on the fly. Analysts point out that the kyiv Army should accumulate a large number of troops to launch with chances of success against the Russian defenses, but the operation is complicated amid the difficulties offered by the river. The Institute of Studies recognized a few days ago that the Ukrainians “will probably have more difficulty achieving equally spectacular victories in the eastern part of Kherson” than in the rest of the reconquered territory, although “it may disturb the efforts of the Russians to solidify their line defensive”.

Waiting is key for residents. “Be patient,” Tatiana Maliutina warned her family, friends and neighbors. All of them hope to “be released soon,” says this 54-year-old woman, hoping that the emotional meeting will take place as soon as possible. The situation causes fear and disappointment in the inhabitants. This is the case of Olga Marchenko, 47, who admits feeling frustrated after nine months of continuous confrontations and bombardments, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country on February 24.

The discomfort increases for her because she does not know how long the Russian Army will continue to occupy the territories on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, where the rest of her family lives. “We hope to find them when they are released,” says the woman after a sigh, fearful that when Moscow completely abandons the region, the pattern that has been repeated in other liberated cities will occur, where hundreds of mass graves have appeared. Olga, like the rest of the Ukrainians, hopes not to find her relatives with bullet holes or underground.