Stresa cable car massacre, Tadini: “The first section of the cable never overhauled”

It’s been almost a year since tragedy of Mottaronethe collapse of the cable car that started from Stresa and that it cost his life to 14 people. The only survivor is the little one Eitan. It was May 23, 2021 and only now – we read in the Corriere della Sera – we discover something that if confirmed would be sensational. “I do not have never seen disassembling the crankcase of the fused heads to check inside“, he declares Gabriele Tadini, one of the main suspects. Cabin number 3 of the cable car was pulled from the valley station of Arpino towards that of the mountain Mottarone by the “pulling” rope secured with a cast head, which is like a huge ball on the brake line of a bicycle, which with first 50 centimeters rope is protected by a plastic sleeve filled with grease.

They should have done it – continues the Courier – every six months, on the other hand, for five years no one has checked the first 50 centimeters of the hauling cable of the Mottarone cableway. The most delicate stretch, the one that broke off on 23 May 2021 causing the tragedy. On 7 February, Tadini to the magistrates, assisted by the lawyer, declared that since 2016 he has not “never seen anyone do it“the disassembly of the protective container. Sometimes he came alone added fat“the exit of the ropes from the sleeve of the cast heads was controlled for about two or three mere meters on sight or by passing the hands on the rope itself”.

