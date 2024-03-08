Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

“He was a loving person,” says BBC News Director Gary Smith about Nick Sheridan: The TV presenter died at the age of 32. © Screenshot/Instagram

BBC journalist Nick Sheridan has died unexpectedly aged just 32. Shocking news, even for Scotland's head of government.

Edinburgh – Gary Smith, head of BBC News in Scotland, says a moving farewell to Nick Sheridan: “Nick was a wonderful colleague. A very talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who brightens the lives of those around her.”

Sudden death shocks Scotland: BBC presenter dies at the age of 32 – head of government reacts

The sad news of Sheridan's unexpected death at the age of 32 shocked more than just her BBC. It is reported that he suddenly collapsed while jogging. Shortly before he had one Brain aneurysm detected been. The BBC spoke of a short but difficult one Illness and announced the sad news on Thursday (March 7).

Scottish Prime Minister Humza Yousaf also spoke in Parliament about the young journalist's death. Of Sheridan, Yousaf said: “He will be greatly missed. Many of us in the Chamber have already been questioned by Nick – and no doubt quite vigorously. My thoughts are with his family, his many friends and his colleagues. It’s certainly a very sad time for them.”

Nick Sheridan moderated numerous news formats

Not only are Sheridan's family and friends mourning him, his Instagram page is also full of condolences from fans. The 32-year-old was a well-known figure in Britain. He worked in television reporting for over a decade, most recently working as a reporter and presenter for two years RTE News2day in Ireland, a program for young people. In addition, Sheridan anchored news programs such as Reporting Scotland and Drive time at the BBC and presented news on television and radio as a freelance journalist.

Recently, the death of a British sports journalist also caused consternation. Mike Dickson collapsed at the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne and died at the age of just 59.

