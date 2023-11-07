Al Jazeera: Eight people were killed in an IDF strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck the Nasser hospital complex in Gaza City. About it reports Al Jazeera television company, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At least eight people were killed in the strike. Dozens more were injured.

Earlier, the IDF attacked the only psychiatric hospital in Gaza. Another strike hit an eye hospital, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.