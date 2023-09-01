Xóchitl Gálvez’s candidacy as the opposition’s presidential candidate is a fact. The Broad Front for Mexico has announced that next Sunday it will deliver to the PAN senator the certificate that accredits her as the coordinator of the opposition coalition for the 2024 presidential elections. The delivery will take place at the Ángel de la Independencia in Paseo de the Reform, in Mexico City. Simultaneously, in the squares of other States, there will be citizen concentrations of support for her standard bearer, in a demonstration of political muscle.

The decision was made one day after the party leaders of the front announced that Gálvez surpassed his only internal adversary in the polls, PRI senator Beatriz Paredes, who was forced to decline. The technical committee that conducted the internal process has announced in passing that the primary elections to be held over the weekend between the two contenders have been definitively cancelled. The ballots that were going to be used in those votes, which were already printed, have become obsolete.

The leaders of the parties that make up the coalition were not present at the press conference: Marko Cortés, from the PAN; Alejandro Moreno, from the PRI, and Jesús Zambrano, from the PRD. The announcement was left in the hands of the technicians of the organizing committee. “After this great democratic effort, which we wanted to open to everyone; after this permanent accompaniment of civil society in these 63 days; After all the agreements reached, today we know that Senator Xóchitl Gálvez will lead the leadership of the Broad Front for Mexico”, said Arturo Sánchez, former INE electoral adviser and today a member of the opposition bloc.

Moments after the conference, photos were released showing the reason for the absence of the Front heavyweights: they were meeting privately with Gálvez and Paredes at the PRI’s national headquarters. It was the first personal meeting between the two politicians after the fall of the veteran PRI member. The images show hugs between the two and applause from the leaders, all men, stationed around. The scar operation he started. Paredes, who yesterday denounced that he was the object of a dirty war for suffering a physical impairment, thanked Gálvez for “the careful expressions” towards him on Thursday.

Gálvez’s nomination has reinvigorated an opposition that for months seemed disorganized and defeated. This was recognized this Thursday, during the conference of the technical committee of the Front, by Ángel Ávila, a member of the PRD leadership. “I want to remember that a few months ago, there was no shortage of someone who said: ‘And where is the opposition in Mexico? You can’t see it, it doesn’t exist.’ A few months ago, it must be said, we came from a very painful defeat in the State of Mexico; A few months ago the narrative was: ‘No one can stop Morena, she won the State of Mexico and it is inevitable that Morena wins the presidency of the Republic.’ Today this effort by political parties and citizens has shown that this narrative is false and that Morena is going to lose the elections next year”, Ávila said.

This morning, before PRD legislators, Gálvez asked that Paredes’ decline not detract from his campaign and the work he did touring the country to get to this point. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in his conference this Thursday that the appointment of Gálvez proved that the internal process of the opposition front was a “farce” and a “comedy”, since, he pointed out, his candidacy had been decided by a group of potentates since before the war began.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the present of this country