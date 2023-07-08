He Broad Front for Mexico has broken into political landscape with the purpose of correcting the course and offering the answers that society demands. While the ruling party believed that they were going on a farm horse to continue destroying the country and abusing public powerthe parties of opposition we have preserved our will to close ranks and work together as a team in defense of democracy, social welfare, institutions and respect for the law.

The “Va por México” movement It was constituted in 2021 as an electoral alliance, evolving towards a legislative alliance and now it is transformed into a great political front made up of the PRI, PAN and PRDas well as by civil organizations and social leaders to consolidate itself as a vigorous and inclusive alternative in the national political spectrum.

Despite having different origins, we are all united by the common vision of build a just, equitable, democratic and supportive societytranscending partisan differences to put the interests of citizens at the forefront.

An example of this commitment is the authorization of the Permanent Political Commission of the National Political Council of the PRI to subscribe the Political Front with the PAN and PRDwhich strengthens us for the challenges of 2024.

While some bet on our failure and saw no future for us, today the height of vision of the members of the Forehead has put them in their place and shown that in the mexican democracy nothing is set in stone.

With intelligence, cunning and unity, the Broad Front for Mexico advances carefully in choosing the person responsible for leading its way, counting on clear rules, equal conditions in the competition, a professional and impartial referee and the support and dedication of millions of people who nourish the Front with hope and direction.

It is clear that we are growing and putting on the table problems that the ruling party he refused to acknowledge. Today the Front marks the diary And they don’t stop talking about him.

However, the path is not without challenges. The main one is to motivate and encourage the participation of millions of young people whose future has been cut short by the bad decisions of the current government.

The Broad Front for Mexico it is a reflection of the need for profound and urgent changes in the country. And the citizens have shown their willingness to support this political project that seeks the well-being of all, leaving behind the hatred, division and fear that only generate delay and frustration.

It is time to continue consolidating this Opposition Front and add more efforts to achieve the changes that Mexico needs.

Today a new path is opening up in political reality, one of concord, conciliation and progress.

*Alejandro Moreno is the national president of PRI.

