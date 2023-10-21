Anyone who has ever flown to Helgoland knows this aircraft: the Britten Islander. This robust transport machine has been built for more than 50 years and is now being produced again on the Isle of Wight.

WAnyone who has flown to Heligoland from the North Sea coast or Hamburg knows this British aircraft: two piston engines, an extremely robust landing gear, plus the narrow cabin and minimal comfort for up to nine passengers. Basically a flying Land Rover. In addition, the Britten-Norman Islander is probably the slowest twin-engine airliner in the world. But it has qualities other than speed. The Islander can operate on unpaved runways and takes off or lands on shorter runways than any other commercial airliner. Just under 190 meters is enough to start, and it only takes 140 meters for take-off. That suits Helgoland.

It has been built for almost 60 years. The Islander was originally manufactured at Bembridge Airfield on the Isle of Wight in southern England. More than 50 years ago, part of production was relocated to Romania, with only final assembly taking place on the English mainland. But now the Islander is being built again on the Isle of Wight. There are currently two propulsion variants, one with piston engines, the other with propeller turbines. The Islander is available in passenger versions, cargo aircraft, ambulance aircraft, air surveillance aircraft and in VIP configuration. There is even expected to be an emission-free, electrically powered version from 2026 – with hydrogen. The manufacturer expects the current production rate to quadruple by the end of this decade.