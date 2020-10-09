A Briton from the English county of Buckinghamshire decided to get rid of the house, in the backyard of which there is a secret pub. The object was put up for sale for 850 thousand pounds (about 85 million rubles), writes LADbible.

Related materials On the second round Apartments in Russia are getting cheaper again. Where can you find the best deals?

The bar is located in a small separate house, hidden behind a wide crown of trees. The interior looks like a typical English pub. It is equipped with a bar counter, a shelf with drinks, tables with armchairs and sofas, as well as a dartboard and a symbolic bell that notifies of the last order. The real estate agency, which is selling the object, noted that future owners will not have to worry about the closing time of the establishment – they will be able to drink in their bar even after 22:00.

The main house has a kitchen, dining room, spacious living room, four bedrooms, bathroom and a wide terrace overlooking the green garden. The interior of the rooms is done in beige and brown tones with mint accents in the kitchen. The previous owners received permission to build a second floor, which can be converted from an attic. In addition to all the amenities in the garden, there is a separate toilet for the guests of the bar.

In February 2020, in the UK, in northern Leicestershire, they decided to sell a house built in a rustic style. It turned out that behind its facade hides a secret manor with an area of ​​1.27 acres (5 thousand square meters). There was a swimming pool and a large garden, and one of the bedrooms had a bathtub and a four-poster bed. The cost of the object is 1.1 million pounds (at that time – 92 million rubles).

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram