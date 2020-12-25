The drama is over. Brussels and London have agreed on an agreement that will regulate relations after the United Kingdom leaves the international community. With this post-Brexit deal at the last minute, the chaos will be averted, of which all sides got a first foretaste in the past few days with the travel bans caused by Covid-19.

Both sides now claim victory for themselves. Who is right will show when the details of the agreement have been carefully analyzed. Even if the United Kingdom is an important economic partner and long-term close relationships in security policy and between scientists are desired, from an EU perspective the agreement must meet two requirements: London’s access to the European internal market may only be granted in these areas , where the United Kingdom bends to the rules of the EU – and legally resilient.

Despite the treaty, there will be traffic jams at the borders

And it must be guaranteed that London will be worse off than Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Because these states pay into the EU budget and can therefore benefit from the advantages that the common market with 450 million consumers offers.

From an economic point of view, it is to be welcomed that in future no customs duties will be due on goods when they pass through the English Channel. The German automobile manufacturers and their suppliers in particular would otherwise have been badly hit because the supply chains are closely intertwined – and not just for BMW’s mini production, which takes place both on the continent and on the island.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the Downing Street settlement as a success. Photo: Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street / XinHua / dpa

Nonetheless, trade in goods, services and capital will lose its grip. The convincing advantage of the common market disappears – despite the trade agreement: the norms and standards for products will be different in the future. This is another reason why controls will have to be carried out at the borders. Therefore, with the post-Brexit deal, you have to be prepared for traffic jams at the barriers.

The political pressure and the time constraint are enormous

The deal is not yet dry. Now it is the turn of the European Parliament and the governments of the 27 EU member states. The democratically legitimized co-legislators have to examine the text of the contract, which is several thousand pages long, and decide whether EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has really protected EU interests.

Video 00:56 min. Johnson: Brexit deal is ‘a feast’

The political pressure and the time constraints that weigh on them are enormous: who wanted to take responsibility for plunging the economies in the EU and on the island into chaos with a no? This is an unreasonable expectation for the sovereign: on average, the review of a trade agreement that the EU Commission has presented to Parliament in recent years took over 100 days. Now it has to go faster.

Johnson got the British into it

It is clear who has brought about this situation, which is bordering on blackmail: Boris Johnson – a clown and gambler who does not take the truth very seriously – delayed the negotiations on a deliberate basis. At first he wanted to wait and see whether his mental brother, Donald Trump, would not get a second term as US president and then give him a privileged trade agreement with which he would not be so dependent on the EU. When this option failed and Joe Biden was elected, the British Prime Minister then insisted on being able to cook the EU side soft.

It will take a little while for everyone in the UK to understand the mess Johnson is putting on their table of presents with the 2020 Christmas Agreement. The British and their country will lose a lot: economic dynamism, political influence in the world and, last but not least, a European way of life. The best deal the British had was when the UK was a full member of the EU.