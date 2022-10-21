The British want former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak or House of Commons leader Penny Mordont to be the new prime minister, but not former Cabinet Minister Boris Johnson. The results of the survey, which testify to this, were published on October 21 by the Opinium agency on Twitter.

So, choosing between Sunak and Mordaunt, 45% of respondents voted for Sunak, only 23% preferred Mordaunt, 32% found it difficult to answer.

Next, the respondents had to choose between the former head of the UK Treasury and Johnson. 44% voted for Sunak, and 31% voted for the former prime minister, while 25% of those polled found it difficult to answer.

Poll data showed that, choosing between Mordaunt and Johnson, about 36% of respondents preferred the leader of the House of Commons to Johnson, for whom 33% of respondents voted, 31% could not answer the question.

Thus, according to the poll, Johnson lost to both the former head of the British Treasury and the leader of the House of Commons.

The survey was conducted from 20 to 21 October, 1350 people over the age of 18 participated in it.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the resignation of Liz Truss from the post of prime minister, said that one should not expect any insight from anyone in the countries of the collective West, including the UK. He stressed that in the UK, people do not choose the incumbent chief executive, he appears as a result of “party shake-ups.”

The day before, Truss announced her resignation. She specified that she would remain as head of the cabinet until her successor was elected. Truss served as prime minister for only 44 days.

Johnson announced his resignation on July 7. This happened against the background of the fact that more than 50 politicians left his government.