The UK authorities will offer citizens over 50 years of age to introduce a third COVID-19 vaccine in the fall in order to prevent an increase in the incidence by Christmas. The Times newspaper writes about this, reports TASS…

According to her, two possible vaccine options are currently being tested under the guidance of the UK’s chief sanitary doctor Chris Whitty. The first option involves the use of vaccines modified specifically to combat new strains of coronavirus. Another option could be vaccination with one of the three drugs already approved in the country: the American company Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna.

Now the British are being vaccinated with these drugs. In order to get the maximum number of people vaccinated in the shortest possible time, the interval between two doses of vaccine in the United Kingdom has been increased by a government decision from three weeks to three months.

In April, it was reported that a dangerous strain of coronavirus with a double mutation was found in the UK. At the same time, a South African strain of the coronavirus is spreading in Britain.