Domestic animals such as cats and dogs are also being infected by the British variant (B.1.1.7) of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19. In some of the cases studied, the new variant has caused “atypical clinical manifestationsincluding severe cardiac abnormalities and a profound deterioration in general health but no primary respiratory signs. “

The Animal Health Research Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta (Italy) reported on the 18th of the first case of contagion from a cat with the British variant of the Covid-19 virus in Italy.

The feline studied began to show respiratory symptoms about 10 days after his caretakers tested positive for Covid-19 and decided to isolate himself at his home in the province of Novara (west of Milan).

In Italy the first case of a cat infected with the new British variant was detected. Illustrative image. Photo: AFP

In parallel, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom, France and Italy has published in the journal specialized in the dissemination of preliminary data from studies in biology bioRxiv (online version dated March 18) the first results on cases of the variant British Covid-19 in cats and dogs, and the incidence in these animals of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

A third similar case was reported on the 15th by Texas A&M University. This time it would be the infection of the British variant in a cat and a dog, both in the same address, of a family residing in Brazos County (Texas, United States).

Variant B.1.1.7 was confirmed in both pets after tests carried out on February 12, just two days after its owner was diagnosed with Covid-19, as part of an ongoing research project.

The British variant was confirmed in these cases in genetic tests on March 12. “None of the animals showed no obvious sign of disease at the time of their positive tests, “reported the University of Texas.

In Texas, a dog and a cat tested positive but showed no symptoms. Illustrative image. Photo: AFP

Experts recall that, with the data available to date, there is no evidence that pets are transmitters of Covid-19 to humans.

On the other hand, it is more than likely that the animals would have been infected by the people with whom they live. It has been confirmed, on the other hand, that domestic animals such as cats can transmit the coronavirus between them.

The studies now initiated, in any case, intend to review the accumulated scientific knowledge in this specific field and try to provide new details on health complications -in animals and humans- that may be associated with variants of Covid-19 such as British.

The article published in bioRxiv, although it should be analyzed with caution as it is preliminary results, It also points out some apparently worrying issues.

There is evidence that companion animals such as cats, dogs, and hamsters are highly susceptible to infection. Photo: AFP

The team headed by Luca Ferasin (expert in veterinary cardiology at the Ralph Veterinary Referral Center, United Kingdom) indicates, in this regard, that pets with the British variant presented serious heart problems despite the fact that they had not shown typical respiratory symptoms of Covid-19.

“In addition,” indicates this team in the abstract of their article, “given the greater infectivity and transmissibility of variant B.1.1.7 for humans, these findings also highlight more than ever the risk that companion animals may play a role. role in the dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak more important than previously thought. “

General recommendations

Trying to avoid an unjustified alarm, after the detection of the first case in his country, the health and veterinary authorities of Italy disseminated a series of recommendations that can be extensible and applicable to other parts of the world.

– There is evidence that companion animals such as cats, dogs, hamsters, rabbits or minks are highly susceptible to the Covid-19 coronavirus, as are other wild animals.

– Therefore, people must treat animals of these species that are not part of the usual coexistence group with the same type of precautions that must be maintained with other people.

– People infected by the coronavirus -also in some of its variants- and people in quarantine should avoid contact and should keep distance security with all kinds of pets.

By Joaquim Elcacho, La Vanguardia

ap