The British variant of the coronavirus has already become predominant in the Region, to the point that it is behind 76.7% of new infections, according to the latest estimate by the Ministry of Health. The progression of this strain (named B.1.1.7) has been spectacular. At the beginning of March it represented only 38% of cases, but throughout the month it has been spreading, camouflaged in the reduction of global incidence rates. The Region thus becomes one of the communities with the greatest presence of the British variant, only behind Asturias, where it already causes 97% of infections, Catalonia (84.6%), Cantabria (83%), Navarra ( 77.8%) and the Basque Country (77.4%). Aragon is the only autonomy where B.1.1.7 is still a minority.

The lack of equipment for the genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 has made it difficult to know exactly the progression of the different variants in Spain. The samples are centralized in the National Center for Microbiology, which has confirmed 205 cases of the British ‘version’ of the virus in the Region so far. But, in addition, screening is being carried out with different PCR techniques in order to make a more approximate estimate. From these calculations, the Ministry and the Ministry conclude that B.1.1.7 is behind almost eight out of every ten new infections in the Region.

This variant worries the health authorities because “it is more transmissible” and “probably more lethal”, underlines the report of the Ministry. Different studies consider this strain between 30% and 61% more lethal. The good news is that the vaccines available are effective against the new threat, and there is not a high risk of reinfection. “It does not seem that the escape from immunity is important,” summarizes the Ministry.

No known origin



But two other variants have already reached the Region that present more unknowns. The Ministry reported yesterday the first case of the Brazilian strain (P.1), which is causing enormous damage in the South American country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic. The origin of this contagion is unknown at the moment. “Close contacts are being studied, but we do not yet have exhaustive information on this case,” explained the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño.

In all of Spain, only 20 cases of the Brazilian variant have been detected, according to the latest report from the Ministry. The “possible escape to the immune response” is of concern. The transmissibility and virulence of P.1 is “under study”.

The South African variant (B.1.351) also poses a serious risk for the containment of the pandemic, due to the “reduced effectiveness of some vaccines” and because it is “probably” “more transmissible”. At the moment, the Ministry has detected five cases in the Region. Two of the infected are aid workers who were in Tanzania, but in the other three cases, associated with a family outbreak, it has not been possible to establish a link with imported infections.

Throughout Spain, 66 cases of this variant have been discovered, against which vaccines such as AstraZeneca’s seem to be less effective, according to the company’s own results. However, pharmaceutical companies are already working on new vaccines that can reinforce the current ones. This is the case of Moderna, which is reformulating its prophylaxis in order to have effective doses against this new version of SARS-CoV-2.