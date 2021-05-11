A toilet, next to a mobile unit to carry out covid tests in London. PETER NICHOLLS / Reuters

The British variant, the same one that led London hospitals to skirt around the tragedy during Christmas and raised fears for the worst in Spain in January, has ended just a few months later as something of an ally in the fight against the pandemic. . The paradox is explained by what Rafael Cantón, head of the microbiology service at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital (Madrid), defines as “the theory of the occupied niche”. “If one variant dominates, and the British one has been representing 90% of new cases for weeks, it is more difficult for another to replace it, at least quickly,” he explains. This variant has proven to be, at least for now – experts warn that these processes are very dynamic – more contagious, but less serious than others such as the Brazilian or the South African. From India there are still no conclusive studies published in scientific journals.

At the hospital bedside, the phenomenon can be illustrated with the principle of known evil. “The British variant causes more hospitalizations among unimmunized people. But because it is sensitive to vaccines, we are seeing the income of the elderly population that has received its doses plummet. We no longer see almost any income from people over 80 years old, ”says José Miguel Cisneros, head of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital (Seville). “So the overall balance is very positive and it is not advisable for the situation to change as the vaccination campaign progresses. The worst that could happen now would be if a new variant that escaped vaccines would arrive and spread ”, he adds.

A recent study by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) revealed that the British variant increased the risk of hospitalization among those infected by 70%. It is a high percentage, but much lower than that of the Brazilian (160%) and the South African (260%). There are no comparable studies yet on the variant that plagues India in recent weeks.

“The truth is that these three variants have already been living together for a while and, for now, it does not seem that neither the South African nor the Brazilian are able to advance in a remarkable way,” says Federico García, head of the microbiology service at Hospital San Cecilio (Granada) . “It seems that the British has a greater transmissibility and capacity to adapt to the host and this makes it difficult for it to be displaced. It is a subject to debate among specialists, which we were sharing at the recent congress on covid”, Adds this expert in relation to the protective effect that the Most of the sources consulted confer on the British in the current situation.

All the experts consulted warn, however, that the scenario of the variants “is very dynamic” and that, therefore, “we must continue to monitor the evolution and assume some uncertainty”.

“This is Darwin live”, summarizes Ignacio López-Goñi, professor of Microbiology at the University of Navarra. “It is a natural phenomenon, we are seeing what biological evolution itself is. What happens is that this time we can follow it almost to the minute. What will happen is that we will see how the variants that are best transmitted are established ”, he adds.

Tomàs Pumarola, head of Microbiology at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, highlights that, with the extension of vaccines, the human being introduces a new variable that will change the course of events. “We have introduced an element of evolutionary pressure. The vaccine will stop those variants that are sensitive, but since not all are 100% sensitive, it will end up favoring those that are not so much ”, he says.

This process will be the one that, in his opinion, “will end up making new doses of the vaccine necessary in the future”, to protect the population from the variants that end up escaping the protection that the immune system develops thanks to immunization. “As the vaccinated population increases, it is foreseeable that these variants will become the predominant ones,” adds Pumarola.

It is something that, specialists point out, is already happening, although for now it is in few cases. “They are those of people who, despite being vaccinated, contract the virus and become ill. But they present much milder clinical pictures. The new variants can make the vaccine lose some of its effectiveness, but for now the protection is maintained for the most part, ”says Federico García.

Barrier effect

Pumarola, unlike his colleagues, downplays the possible “barrier effect” that the British variant may have. “The subject of variations is a very dynamic subject. Before the British there were already other variants that were replaced by others. And this will be until another emerges that has a greater capacity to transmit. It is the logical evolution of events ”, he maintains.

The great speed and, above all, the risk that the new variants entail – the moment of greatest danger is when a new one appears and begins to replace the previous ones – five months ago led the European Commission to urge countries to strengthen their genetic sequencing capacity, which is the way to monitor this process. Until then, Spain had sequenced well less than 1% of cases and the Commission set 10% as a final goal (5% before the arrival of summer). This newspaper asked the Ministry of Health on Monday about the percentage of positive cases that are actually being sequenced in Spain, but received no response.

Although at a slower pace than proposed by the Commission, the communities and the Ministry of Health have since increased their sequencing capacity and improved surveillance of the new variants. The results are published weekly in a report, which in its latest edition (published this Monday) ratifies the overwhelming preponderance that the British continues to have in Spain, with about 90% of positives, according to available estimates (made with sequencing and specific PCR tests).

The report, however, admits that Spain still has a long way to go in sequencing: “The absence of data from some communities and the different proportion in which each one contributes with respect to the total does not yet allow us to establish representative percentages at the national level. national circulation of each of the [tres] variants with the greatest impact on public health ”.