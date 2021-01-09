The Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday the detection of first case of Covid in the Region caused by the British variant of SARS-CoV-2. He is a 25-year-old man who usually resides in the United Kingdom and has been in Murcia since Christmas. After testing positive for Covid, and on suspicion due to his residence in the United Kingdom, Health notified the case to the Ministry of Health and the sample was sent from the Microbiology service of La Arrixaca to the National Microbiology Center of Majadahonda, in Madrid, which has confirmed that it is the British strain.

So far, seven samples have been sent to the National Center for Microbiology. In two of them there are already results, one of them positive. Health has identified the patient’s contacts after carrying out the tracking tasks. The British strain spreads more easily, according to the first studies, “although there is no evidence that it causes more serious clinical pictures”, recall sources from Health. In Spain they have already been detected at least 60 cases of this new strain and there are even more samples under study, the Health Ministry reported Thursday. Until now, cases linked to this strain, B.1.1.7, have been found in Madrid, Cantabria, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Andalusia and the Region of Murcia.

The confirmation that the British strain circulates in the Region came on the same day that a new maximum peak of daily infections was reached. Health notified 1,279 new positives corresponding to Thursday, 750 affected more than on the same day last week. The number of active cases now amounts to 6,964.

The Ministry of Health warns that hospital admissions and ICU admissions will skyrocket in the coming days



These detections have been made thanks to the high number of tests carried out. On Thursday’s session, 6,214 PCR and antigen tests, of which two out of ten were positive. In other words, the positivity rate stands at 20.5%, one of the highest figures of all the autonomous communities.

The increase in infections is beginning to be noticed in hospital pressure. In total there are 323 hospitalized Covid patients, 23 more than the day before. From them, 75 are in intensive care. The technical spokesperson for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, warned yesterday that the number of hospitalized, both in the ward and in the ICU, will experience a considerable rise in the coming days.

Pérez pointed out that the ICUs are 16% occupied, but this percentage does not reflect the reality of the care pressure because it is calculated on the contingency plans, and not on the structural capacity of the intensive care units. Actually, 63% of the beds available for these services are already occupied. The spokesman warned that the Reina Sofía Hospital “has a particularly delicate situation.”

The incidence rate in the Region continues to skyrocket, standing at 492.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, and at 334 in the last seven days. This highlights the “high detected transmissibility”. “The situation is very worrying,” warned the health professional. On the other hand, on Thursday there were other five deaths. They are a woman and four men between 65 and 89 years old. Three of the fatalities resided in Murcia, one in Mazarrón and another in Fuente Álamo. Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has already claimed 771 lives in the Region.

Two million infected



In Spain, the worst of the fears of Health experts is beginning to come true: increased mobility and increased social contacts during the holidays have led to the rise to the third wave from a very starting point. high and too fast a pace. Spain registered this Friday the second highest figure in the historical series, with 25,456 infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more infections have only been recorded one day: Friday, October 30. At that time, 25,595 new infections were infected, but all the territories were fully immersed in the second wave – which would end up collapsing only ten days later – and not at the beginning of a new onslaught of the virus as is the case today.

The new infections, in addition to raising the total number of infected in Spain to 2,050,360 people, caused the percentage of positivity to rise to 14%.