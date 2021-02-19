The British variant already accounts for 20% of the total cases of Covid-19 registered in Spain, according to an estimate made by the Ministry of Health. Specifically, the department of Carolina Darias has detected 613 confirmed infections, only a small part of the total, since this variant can only be found if the virus genome is sequenced, which happens in a minimum part of the cases.

The quota of confirmed cases that correspond to the Region is high: according to the data provided yesterday by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, of the 316 samples sent from the Region to the National Microbiology Center, located in Majadahonda (Madrid), a total of 77 have been confirmed so far. One of the main problems is the limitation to know to what extent the British variant is already widespread throughout the regional territory, due to the lack of genetic sequencing tests for the virus. This type of analysis is being carried out only at the National Center for Microbiology, in Madrid. Health sends samples of suspected patients for having recently been in the United Kingdom or in contact with people from this country.

Although genetic sequencing is not carried out in the Region, the SMS does have PCR test kits from the Thermo Fisher brand, which allow the detection of suspected cases of being caused by the British strain.

The Ministry admits that it is more contagious, but believes that the vaccines are effective, contrary to what happens with the African



For Health, the spread of the British variant in the country is already evidence. «In Spain there is already a great colonization of this variant on the ecological niche, as in the rest of the countries. However, and although we estimate that it may represent a general level of 20% of confirmed cases, there is wide variability between autonomous communities and regions, “explained Darias during his appearance at the Health Commission of Congress. The minister explained that the British variant represents 1% of the cases in some communities, but 45% in others, a figure that was corroborated yesterday by the Madrid Ministry of Health. In municipalities such as Collado Villalba or in some basic areas of the capital Madrid, the variant is already present in more than 50% of the cases.

The British strain also has an important presence in Catalonia, with more than a third of the positives, although in some areas the transmission is above 40%, the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, said on Tuesday. He predicted that it may become the dominant variant in mid-March.

Darias recalled that the British variant “is more transmissible” and although there is no scientific evidence yet, it can also be more aggressive. The hope, Darias indicated, is that the available vaccines are proving to be effective against this variant, which is not the case, however, with the South African (seven cases already detected in Spain) and Brazilian (three) strains.

Pfizer has recognized that its vaccine can provide significantly less protection against these variants than against the original Wuhan variant or against the British one.