Today’s elections will draw the map of British politics in Johnson’s term. In Scotland they will offer a balance on the viability of an independence referendum. The prime minister is optimistic about the support in the municipalities of the new conservatives who were Labor, but it will force him to fulfill his promise to promote a more equitable England.

Aberdeen University professor Michael Keating describes the momentum that emerged in the wake of Brexit as ‘neo-unionism’ in his new book, ‘State & Nation in the United Kingdom’. It would be characterized by a centralizing ambition or by the inward projection of a British nationalism that had previously been deployed abroad.

Days after a Conservative MP surprised the BBC Director-General in a Parliament committee by reproaching him for the lack of British flags illustrating the public body’s annual memory, the Government ordered the Union Jack to be flown every day in public buildings. Its legislative activity has also reduced powers that the autonomous administrations believed to be theirs.

THE KEY: First after ‘Brexit’. Scotland and Wales renew their parliaments and municipal elections are held in England

Despite these symbolic or political reaffirmations, a report by the Bennet Institute for Public Policy at the University of Cambridge notes that the union is in danger. He attributes it to the central administration’s lack of strategic vision on the consequences of the “devolution” of self-government to the three peripheral nations at the end of the 1990s.

Initially it worked well, because the Labor Party also ruled in Edinburgh and Wales. The coordination was informal. But the clash between different parties as a consequence of the electoral evolution has led to discrepancies. In Wales, curiosity about the idea of ​​independence has increased among young people. The management of the pandemic has sharpened the divergence.

Although a ‘unity of the union’, created in Downing Street to neutralize the independence movement, has been invisible and a revolving door of successive leaders, Johnson would have noticed the problem. In March, it agreed to a review of the mechanisms of the Council that groups together the central and regional governments. He has installed a senior official with experience in Northern Ireland in the Cabinet Office to guide reform.

The ‘super mayors’



Johnson can celebrate the achievement in Hartlepool of a Labor seat for seven decades today, he could confirm successes of his county ‘super mayors’ in the West Midlands or in the Tees Valley. Polls suggest that Labor Brexit voters will confirm their newfound loyalty to Johnson.

His victory in December 2019 offered his party the chance to be the unifying force for England. The conservative leader promised that he would undertake a program to level a country wounded by inequality. The problem that has arisen a year later is that of finding meaning in this leveling up. So far it has resulted in the transfer of parts of the central administration to northern cities and giving special budgets for urban regeneration to cities that had elected conservative deputies.

The prime minister has now entrusted the task of giving meaning to that slogan to one of his party’s most intellectual MPs, Neil O’Brien. You are warned by the warning of economists about the difficulty and the risk of waste that the mission of correcting the differences in productivity between regions contains.