The United Kingdom’s International Travel Task Force has published its plan for the resumption of tourism on Friday, starting on May 17, after a long period of evaluation of the circumstances of the pandemic. The plan has caused disappointment among airlines and agencies due to the insistence on PCR tests that make vacations more expensive and due to the ambiguities about the country rating system, according to the risk of contagion.

An analysis of consulting companies in the tourism sector, PC Agency and Audience Net’s, concludes that Spain will be included among the amber destinations, when the Government publishes its first evaluation, at the beginning of May. Those destinations will require UK-bound passengers to undergo one test before departure and two PCR tests, on the second and eighth days during the ten-day quarantine. They will have the option of undergoing a test on the fifth day to get out of isolation.

That color would also include other destinations in the Mediterranean popular with British tourists, such as Greece, Cyprus or Turkey. Portugal would join the United States or Mexico among the green destinations. Travelers in this category will not have to lock themselves in quarantine, but will have to undergo a test before the return flight and a PCR test two days after arriving in the UK.

Untenable



sThe awaiting announcement from the Government does not solve any unknowns about the vaccine certification system and can only be understood as another provisional announcement. Transport Minister Grant Shapps has nevertheless taken a turn in his advice to British tourists. He now claims that they can start booking their summer vacations, four days after being advised otherwise.

The response from the tourism sector has been immediate. Jet2 Holidays has delayed the resumption of its trips to June 24, due to “lack of clarity and detail” in the government document. The Business Travel Association (BTA) has called it a “new blow.” But the Working Group scheme especially affects tourists with incomes that do not allow them to happily pay for tests.

Tim Alderslade, CEO of Airline UK, which groups UK-registered airlines, told the Travel Trade Gazette that “this does not represent the reopening of travel promised by ministers.” “The insistence on expensive and unnecessary PCR tests, rather than rapid tests, even for low-risk countries, creates an unsustainable burden for passengers, making travel unfeasible for many people,” he adds.