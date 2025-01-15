They account for 10% of home purchases by foreigners
The real estate sector warns that the measure will not lower prices and will scare away investments
The Government wants to carry out a fiscal blow to non-EU home buyers, which in the eyes of the real estate sector would not serve to alleviate the supply crisis that our country is suffering, but it would deal a hard blow to the real estate agencies on the coast…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#British #affected #Sánchezs #limits #purchase #houses #Government #shooting #foot
Leave a Reply