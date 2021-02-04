The dreaded British strain of the virus continues to spread in the Region, where there have already been 16 confirmed cases by the National Center for Microbiology and another twenty suspected of responding to this new variant, much more contagious.

Health reported yesterday that in a first shipment the epidemiological suspicion of twenty cases was notified to the Ministry of Health, whose samples were sent from the Region to the National Center for Microbiology, which confirmed that 16 of them correspond to this strain. In addition, another twenty suspected cases are awaiting confirmation. Public Health works in the study and tracing of the contacts of these cases, according to the established protocol.

The counselor Juan José Pedreño, who participated yesterday in the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, requested that the study of new strains and their territorial incidence be addressed, as a matter of urgency, as well as that agile mechanisms be enabled that allow, if necessary, to speed up decision-making at the national level ”. The counselor expressed his concern about the possible incidence of the new strains and requested that “a coordinated study be carried out to provide answers at the national level, if necessary.”

The counselor demands a national study on the new variants that allows “speeding up decision-making”



The first case of this coronavirus mutation in the Region of Murcia was detected on January 8. He was a 25-year-old man who habitually resides in the United Kingdom and who had traveled to the Community to spend the Christmas holidays. After testing positive for Covid, and suspecting it due to its residence in the United Kingdom, Salud sent the sample to the National Center for Microbiology, which confirmed that it was the British strain. The variant of the virus detected in that country is much more contagious and, as the United Kingdom Government warned a few days ago, it is 30% more deadly in those over 60 years of age

The South African variant of the coronavirus has not been detected, for the moment, in the Region, although Health does not rule out that it may appear at any time. “We are in a scenario in which reality is variable, so that we can be saying right now that there is no case and that there is one in a health center,” sources from the Ministry highlighted yesterday.

Extreme alert



The data was offered by the spokesman for the Covid Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, who wanted to convey two clear ideas to society yesterday: infections are decreasing as a result of restrictions and less social interaction, but the decrease in incidence is not He still perceives neither in mortality rates – 29 deaths were registered yesterday – nor in the healthcare pressure in hospitals, which are still at the limit, still suffering from the escalation of infections of weeks ago.

The situation in hospitals, Pérez lamented, continues to be “very worrying.” However, he acknowledged that “we can begin to see some sign that the situation is beginning to improve”, which he hopes will be confirmed throughout this week.

The Region, which is still at an extreme alert level, within phase 2, maintains 40 municipalities at extreme risk; two with a very high alert level (Librilla and Villanueva del Río Segura); two with a medium-high level (Ojós and Ulea) and another with a low alert level (Aledo).

The number of infections has dropped “considerably”, with a drop in the incidence rate of 40% last week, and that trend has continued this week. Even so, yesterday 1,012 patients were admitted to the Murcian Health Service (SMS) hospitals, 175 of whom are in intensive care units (ICU).

Although the situation is “worrisome”, there are 69 fewer admitted than the previous day, so Health considers that the restrictions imposed after the Christmas holidays are taking effect. The Epidemiology Service registered 667 new positives, so that there are already 10,345 people currently affected, 456 less than the previous day. The deceased, 29, are 16 men and 13 women with ages between 59 and 95 years.

Restrictions follow



The degree of positivity detected in the Region of Murcia, based on the tests carried out, stands at 8%, which is a “good sign because it remains below 10%” for the Covid Committee spokesperson. In addition, if at Christmas 11 contacts were detected for each positive, that rate has been reduced to two cases for each positive, “which is a reflection of the reduction of social interaction.” Cases in schools and institutes also continue to decline, with only three positives yesterday.

The restrictive measures in force (municipal perimeter confinements, the closure of the hotel industry, the suspension of non-essential activity from eight in the afternoon, the curfew at ten at night, the prohibition of private meetings in addresses between non-cohabitants and the limitation to two non-cohabitants of the outdoor meetings) will be maintained at least until next Monday.