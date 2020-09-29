A serviceman of the British army has sued the country’s Ministry of Defense, claiming that he was discriminated against because of his Russian origin. The Telegraph.

We are talking about 33-year-old corporal Gleb Steshov. It is noted that his family moved to the country 20 years ago. Subsequently, out of “excessive gratitude” he decided to devote his life to serving in the army of the kingdom.

According to Steshov, he repeatedly attempted to become a translator for the Intelligence Corps, but was turned down for fears that he might become a Russian spy.

In addition, the corporal believes that the Ministry of Defense falsified the results of his language testing several times so that he did not go into service.

At the same time, Steshov claims that he was subjected to insults and humiliation because of his origin. In particular, he was forced to march and sing Russian songs.

In turn, the UK Department of Defense rejects any accusations of discriminatory behavior towards Steshov.

On August 26, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Andrei Kartapolov, speaking at a round table at the Army-2020 forum, announced the eradication of bullying and “barrack hooliganism” in the Russian Armed Forces.