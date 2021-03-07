“Never complain, never give explanations.” Although the phrase is attributed to Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, father of the modern Conservative Party, it was immediately taken over by the British Royal Family. Criticism from the press should be ignored, let it fade without fuel. In the best sense, the Monarchy thus maintained a necessary neutrality. From a practical point of view, the silence detracted from the news. The reality, however, is that the Windsors have rarely stuck to the script. They have never stopped complaining, when they have felt mistreated, and they have always had allies and messengers ready to explain their own version of things to the media from anonymity.

The level of internal hostility has skyrocketed in the war unleashed during the days and hours leading up to the broadcast of the interview of the Dukes of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with the American television star, Oprah Winfrey (CBS, two of Monday morning in Spanish peninsular time). From the messages by an interposed source, it has gone to direct blows. It is never a good time to air dirty laundry, when it comes to royalty, but in the midst of a pandemic that continues to cause hundreds of deaths a day and keeps the United Kingdom in hibernation, with the Queen confined in Windsor Castle for years. almost a year, and the prince consort, Felipe de Edimburgo (99 years old), hospitalized after suffering an infection and undergoing a delicate coronary intervention, the couple’s two pre-recorded hours of confession have become a time bomb .

Buckingham Palace anticipated a full-blown offense, and someone decided that the best defense was a good offense. The leak was attributed to some of the staff who worked under Markle during his time in London, or even to those around the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who was increasingly estranged and hurt with his brother Henry. The newspaper The Times exclusively revealed last Tuesday, this time with names and surnames, that one of her closest assistants came to file a formal complaint about the workplace harassment to which the American ex-actress subjected the personnel who worked in her service. “The Duchess seems determined to always have someone to act against. Right now he’s stalking Y [el diario no ha querido revelar el nombre de la mujer] and seeks to undermine their confidence. Several people have informed us that they had witnessed his unacceptable behavior with Y, ”Jason Knauf, then communication director for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote in October 2018 to Simon Case, Prince William’s private secretary.

Case now serves as Boris Johnson’s Cabinet Secretary and head of senior UK officials. He is the man who accumulates the most power without being an elected politician. “I wonder if the House’s policy on workplace harassment also applies to bosses,” concluded Knauf.

The press had already aired during that time that at least two people had fired, unable to bear Markle’s character and manner. And that a third — the Y of this story — was about to do so. But the rumors did not go beyond that, and the allies of the Duchess of Sussex were in charge of justifying the incidents by the “frank and direct style” that Americans have to give orders, unusual between the subtlety, double language and understatements of the British court.

This time, however, the blow against Markle had been threefold. For the reason: to tell the other part of the story before she took up the entire stage with her interview. For the details: concrete names and airy emails. And because of the official reaction of the Royal Household, he chose not to look the other way. “We are clearly concerned about the allegations published in The Times”Read a public statement that was released immediately. “Our Human Resources team is going to investigate the circumstances described (…) The Royal House has maintained a policy of Dignity in the Workplace for years and will not tolerate any type of harassment at work.”

The swords were raised. The progressive deterioration of the last year, since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to abandon their official duties in January 2020 and move to the United States, threatens to resurrect the tumultuous time when the House of Windsor went to war with Lady Di, the mother of the Prince Henry. In fact, the couple has copied dates and verbatim words from the “village princess” to mimic their misadventures with hers. But this time the British conservative press has assumed that history always repeats itself, first as a tragedy and then as a farce. The laments of Harry and Meghan have been received for the benefit of inventory, like the tantrum of two spoiled teenagers. Markle’s bombastic tone has not played in his favor.

“The Duchess is saddened by the latest attack on her personality, much more because she herself has been a victim of harassment (…) She remains firm in her determination to work to spread compassion throughout the world, and to set an example of what is good and fair, “he replied in a public statement. His press team defined the exclusive of The Times as “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful information.”

The storm caused by the interview, in any case, already had a life of its own. Despite the fact that it had been recorded ten days earlier, Oprah Winfrey’s producer anticipated fragments of the two hours of conversation that seemed a direct response to the provocation. “I don’t know how they can expect us to keep quiet after all this time, while The Company continues to actively perpetuate falsehoods about us,” says Markle. The company (The Firm, in English) is the term with which the British tabloids refer to the British Royal House, but never used in public by any of its members. “The only thing I wish is that history does not repeat itself,” Prince Henry tells Winfrey, in clear reference to his mother’s last and turbulent years.

“The Queen and the Royal Family are not the Corleone family of Windsor. They don’t send hit men to silence people. While she carried out her official duties, Meghan was always protected by a team of Scotland Yard agents, ”she said. Robert Jobson, the royal affairs expert of the Evening standard. “That being silenced is ridiculous. I imagine that it fits with the story they want to present, but at a high cost for the Queen, Prince Felipe, the Royal Family and the reputation of this country ”.

It does not appear that the reputation of the United Kingdom, much less that of Elizabeth II, is at risk from this whole episode. But the “dignifying” role that the legendary director of the weekly The Economist, Walter Bagehot, attributed to the Crown in his classic The English Constitution (the bedside manual of the Queen and of his father, Jorge VI) is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain by a family condemned to repeat from time to time a stabbing duel between its members.