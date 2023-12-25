The British royal family celebrated Christmas with a traditional festive church mass at King Charles III's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Royal family fans gathered as the Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by their children, Princes George, Charlotte and Louis, walked from Sandringham House to Mary Magdalene Church, according to the British news agency (BA Media).

They walked behind the King and Queen and were greeted by thousands of locals, many of whom waited for hours on Christmas morning to catch a glimpse of the royal family.