This time Charles III is said to have read the Daily Mail poll carefully and immediately discussed it with Camilla (who always has the last word on important matters). The novelty, however, was in the air: the majority of English subjects are fed up with the capricious defectors who name Harry and Meghan. “They have betrayed the kingdom, they don’t deserve the coronation,” says 64 percent of the British.

Other than a royal apology demanded by the former Prince of Wales from Buckingham Palace. Now Charles III has a very powerful argument for not inviting his son and daughter-in-law to the event on May 6th. This is a difficult decision that will be officially taken within the next 10 days at the latest. For an appointment of this magnitude, it is not possible to announce or deny participation at the last minute. Among the reasons that convinced the British to vote for a “no” is first of all the shocking content of the book “Spare” in which Prince Harry reveals a side B of the not exactly royal kingdom. Secondly, there is the antipathy aroused by Meghan who lately the English tabloids have portrayed as a “freeloader” who married Harry focusing exclusively on her wealth which she later discovered “to be a little below expectations”.

Meghan’s obsession with money

«Meghan Markle is «obsessed with money» and was very «disappointed when she found out that Prince Harry was not as rich as she imagined». But her claims have certainly not diminished, therefore the Sussexes have often done the “freeloaders” to indulge in certain luxuries. Royal biographer Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, told GB News. The former actress, Bower says, was convinced that her future husband possessed hundreds of millions of dollars. But she was very wrong. Harry inherited $10 million from his mother Diana. An impressive figure for many mere mortals but certainly not for Meghan Markle, who contributed to the family budget with the 2 million dollars she earned when she was an actress.