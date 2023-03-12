Albanese announced on Wednesday that he would visit the United States soon to meet Biden at a summit that is expected to include the announcement of a huge deal under which Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Ocos Alliance

The submarine deal comes under the triple “Ocos” alliance, which was announced in 2021 as part of efforts to confront China’s growing military presence in the Indian and Pacific Oceans region.

The Okus agreement provides for cooperation between the three allies in the field of hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence and electronic warfare.

The meeting in San Diego, California, on Monday is expected to decide what next steps Australia will have to take to receive the submarines.

Sunak praised Okus and said such partnerships embodied Britain’s approach, adding: “In turbulent times, the UK’s global alliances are our greatest source of strength and security.”

When the Ocos agreement was announced in 2021, the Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the export of US nuclear technology and described the move as “irresponsible”.

The submarines to be acquired by Australia include the next generation of submarines, the USS Virginia, and the British attack submarines, the Astute.

Australia’s biggest nuclear jump

Albanese said in February that the nuclear submarine deal would be “the biggest leap in defense capabilities in the country’s history,” adding that the United States and Britain also plan to benefit from the partnership.

The Australian official pointed out that sharing submarine technology among Okus partners will bring benefits beyond submarines.

“Now, this will be the biggest leap in our defensive capabilities in our history,” he told the Australian National Press Club.

“Ocus is much more than just nuclear submarines or even technological interoperability. Ocus is about the future, and it formalizes the common values ​​and interests of our three countries,” he said.

He said that the three governments are focusing on how to fully and mutually benefit from cooperation in building submarines, adding, “This is not a zero-sum partnership. This is a time when the sum of one plus one plus one is more than three, because the cooperation will result in multiplying effect and benefit after sharing some science and innovation.”