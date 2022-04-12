The breach of the preventive measures that were adopted in Britain during the Corona epidemic, sparked calls for Johnson to resign from the position.

In addition, a fine will be imposed on the British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, for his participation in the incident known as the “Party Gate scandal”.

“The prime minister and the finance minister received notification today that the police intend to impose fines on them,” the spokeswoman said.

Johnson announced that he accepted the payment of the fine imposed by the police for violating the rules of public isolation in 2020, which were imposed to contain the outbreak of Corona, and that he understood the public outrage over this case, but added that he did not believe he was violating the law at the time.

He told the BBC: “I have to say, quite frankly, that I didn’t think, at the time, that this might be a violation of the rules. But, of course, the police thought otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation.”

The Labor Party, the largest opponent of the British government, on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have repeatedly broken the law and lied to Brits. Both should resign. The Conservatives are completely unfit to govern.”

Boris Johnson, whose popularity declined dramatically after this scandal, had pleaded guilty to lawmakers, but ruled out any resignation, calling to wait for the results of the police investigation.