It seems the end of an era. Pep Guardiola has to face the bitter taste of defeat after the elimination of City in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The Santiago Bernabéu was the stage where Guardiola lived the fall of his most successful project since his stage at Barça, but Real Madrid closed the door.

Guardiola’s best City is officially finished “

The British press did not take long to point out what seemed evident, Manchester City of Guardiola is no longer the same.

It is not only the Spanish press that speaks of the “end of a cycle.” In England, media such as The Guardian They have been overwhelming: “Guardiola’s best City is officially finished.” While The Telegraph He suggests that the Catalan technician may need a sabbatical year.

“Now it is sure that the best Guardiola City is finished after a weak defeat in the Champions League,” says The Guardian, while the BBC points out: “The surrender of the City in Madrid marks the end of an era.”

The wear signs were clear. Rodri’s injury crumbled the structure of the team, leaving the vulnerable defense and the orphan attack of Haaland. A team that went from dominating everything to show some fragility.

Now Guardiola will have the difficult task of lifting the moral of a hit team and ensuring a place among the first four of the Premier League to guarantee its return to the Champions League next year. FA Cup is another objective, but the feeling is that the City needs something else: a reconstruction.